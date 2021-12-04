SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

