SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Personal Wealth Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.0% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

