SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 45.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

