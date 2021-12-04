Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

