Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.05 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Spire has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

