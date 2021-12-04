Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $221.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.28.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average is $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,130,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

