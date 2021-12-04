SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSPPF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

