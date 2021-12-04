Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) & Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Head to Head Analysis

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Growth Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.40% 18.26% 9.81% Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Growth Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 1.01 $57.39 million $3.59 14.40 Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Motor Products and Growth Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

