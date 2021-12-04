Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading Down 29.4% This Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $150.43 million and $60.28 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00238954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

