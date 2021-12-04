Starlink (STARL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $444.17 million and $65.04 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.