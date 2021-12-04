State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,250 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

