State Street Corp Acquires 40,303 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Intrusion worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,593,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

INTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

