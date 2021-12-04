State Street Corp Boosts Position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 111 were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 111 by 1,051.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 706,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 112.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

YI stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. 111, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $257.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

