State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

