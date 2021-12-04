State Street Corp Buys 142,451 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

