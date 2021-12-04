State Street Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of Landos Biopharma worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LABP. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Shares of LABP opened at $6.17 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $564,341.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

