State Street Corp Sells 63,584 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $265,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

