State Street Corp Takes Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXP. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

