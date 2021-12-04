Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Update

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,385. Stem has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

