Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Edison International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

