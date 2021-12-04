Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.