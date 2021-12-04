Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

