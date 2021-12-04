Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,341 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ball were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,181,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 133.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,536,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,455,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 91.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after buying an additional 472,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

