Stephens Inc. AR Sells 581 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

