stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

