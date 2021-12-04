Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million.

STVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Stevanato Group stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

