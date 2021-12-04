StoneX Group Inc. Buys 5,095 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.19 and a 200-day moving average of $405.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $333.77 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

