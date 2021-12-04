StoneX Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Walmart by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

