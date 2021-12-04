StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $108.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.