StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

