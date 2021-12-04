STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.