Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,335,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,521,000. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 377,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,948,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

