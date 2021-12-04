Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $75.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.