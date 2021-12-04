Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

