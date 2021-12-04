Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,275 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $290.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.91 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

