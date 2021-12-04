Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,923 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $107.47 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.