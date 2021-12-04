Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

