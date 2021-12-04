StrongHands Market Capitalization Hits $468,814.12 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $468,814.12 and $222.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,456,173,591 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.