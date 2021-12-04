Strs Ohio Buys 300 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Innospec by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

