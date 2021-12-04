Strs Ohio Sells 700 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 522,730 shares of company stock worth $9,720,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

