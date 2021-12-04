Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Coty by 55.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $27,086,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $27,086,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in Coty by 71.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,522,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 1,472,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,040,088 shares of company stock valued at $419,922,138 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

