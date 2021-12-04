Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $246.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

