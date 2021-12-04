Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.51 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

