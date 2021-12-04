Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.