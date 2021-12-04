Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

