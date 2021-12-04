Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.19 and its 200-day moving average is $405.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

