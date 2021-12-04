SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

