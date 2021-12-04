SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $870,000 Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 157.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

