SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

