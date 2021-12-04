SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

